‘TSITP’ writer Jenny Han on viral Paris scene of Gavin Casalegno, Lola Tung

The Summer I Turned Pretty author, Jenny Han, broke down the scene between Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah) and Lola Tung (Belly) in Paris that never made to final cut.

After the premiere of final episode of season three, Han finally answered to the internet's most asked question about the hit series.

In an interview with the People magazine, the creator of the show admitted that Casalegno filmed a scene in Paris with Tung to specifically "throw off the fans."

"Because I felt that, if Gavin never showed up in Paris, then it would be really obvious what the ending was," Han says, explaining the fan-captured footage that leaked of the two stars filming in French capital last fall.

Looking back on the footage that sees Tung and Casalegno running to hug each other, Han said, "I think I saw people online were saying that they had seen Chris and Lola filming a scene somewhere that wasn't true."

"So there was stuff that was coming up that actually wasn't true at all, but people were just saying [things]." She added, "But Gavin, we were lucky that he could come and do that for us."

Meanwhile, in the final episode, Conrad (Christopher Briney) surprised Belly at her doorstep in Paris, where she fled after calling of her wedding with Jeremiah.

There Conrad and Belly spend her birthday together, he meets all her friends to see the city through her eyes, and end the night together as Belly finally made a choice between the Fisher brothers and chose Conrad.

The writer also weighed in on the time Belly took for herself in Paris before reconnecting with Conrad.

Han said that it was necessary for Belly's "growth and to her own well-being."

She reflected on the life Belly has created for herself there and then inviting Conrad in it for a while was "really special."

Following the end of final season ending, Belly and Conrad story is set for a fresh look in an upcoming movie that will explore the true final chapters of the couple's story.