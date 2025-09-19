Priscilla Presley shares heartbreaking truth about Lisa Marie’s final days

Priscilla Presley has opened her heart about the tragic final years of her daughter Lisa Marie, who died at 54.

In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, Priscilla revealed that Lisa already lost the will to live following the devastating death of her son Benjamin in 2020.

“She didn’t want to be here anymore,” Priscilla admitted, explaining that Benjamin’s passing at just 27 left Lisa broken.

“He was absolutely the love of her life, and she wanted to be with Ben.”

Lisa died three years later in January 2023 from complications of a past weight-loss surgery.

Priscilla, who was by her daughter’s side in the hospital, described the heartbreaking decision to remove her from life support after doctors said she had no chance of recovery.

“I knew from the first moment I walked into Lisa’s hospital room that she was already gone,” she wrote, recalling that her spirit was no longer present.

However, the loss was especially painful as Lisa was still raising her twin daughters, Finley and Harper, now 16.

She was also mother to actress Riley Keough, 36, and the late Benjamin, both from her first marriage to Danny Keough.

The wife of late music legend, Elvis Presley, compared her daughter's death to losing her husband, calling it “the second saddest day of my life.”

She described collapsing in grief in the hospital room, unable to bear the moment.

Her memoir is set for release on September 23, offering a raw look into her grief and resilience.

Moreover, the book arrives as she faces a $50 million lawsuit accusing her of exploiting Lisa’s death, claims she has firmly denied.

For Priscilla, sharing Lisa’s struggle was a way to honour her daughter’s pain and keep her memory alive.