Paul Newman’s family remembers Robert Redford after costar’s death

Robert Redford and Paul Newman popular works included 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid'

Paul Newman’s family has honoured his late friend Robert Redfort following latter’s death at the age of 89.

The two were known to be close friends ever since they worked together on popular film, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

Paul’s daughter Nell spoke about her late father’s friendship with Robert and his influence on him.

According to the late 83-year-old’s daughter, the duo did two great movies the 1969 classic and 1973’s The Sting and that’s what brought them together.

"They had two great movies together, and that was a really strong bond," Nell continues. "I think that’s what brought them together."

Nell further told PEOPLE, "I think he was also a real catalyst in Dad’s interest in environmental issues because Bob was already ahead of the game,"

She added, "I think he was a good influence on my father."

The daughter also revealed that Redfort was a “quiet philanthropist” and not the flashy type.

"I do know that when it came to environmental issues - Bob was ahead of the game. He was a real sounding board for Dad. That’s really nice."

Robert was a lovely man, as per Nell. She also recalled how the late veteran helped her getting a job after she got out of college. "He was so warm and helpful at that particular time in my life."

Newman passed away in on September 26, 2008 after battling from lung cancer.