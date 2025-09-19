Matt Reeves teases interesting details on ‘The Batman II’

Matt Reeves opened about some new details regarding The Batman II, which is set to began filming early next year.

Reeves Batman was first released in 2022 which the film starred Robert Pattison as the titular hero who is hunting a sadistic killer, the Riddle (Paul Dano).

In a red carpet interview with Josh Horowitz, Reeves talked about his highly anticipated sequel, explaining how it’s new angle was a crucial consideration when selecting the villain.

Teasing his fans, Reeves revealed that the antagonist for The Batman Part II has "never really been done in a movie before."

Reeves also talked about the new part will be more focused on the character of Bruce Wayne since "the first is so focused on Batman."

The Cloverfield director also explained that while in the previous films, the origin story is often meet of Wayne's background, but with The Batman Part II, fans will see the man behind the mask in new ways.

"[In] a lot of the other films, which I love, once you get past the origin tale, which we didn’t quite do, but we did something that referred to his origins, then you start telling the Rogues Gallery story and that character’s sort of arch," Reeves said.

He continued, "But I never wanted to lose [Robert Pattinson] at the centre of these stories, and so that is really what we set our aim on."

The Batman II will be releasing on October 1, 2027.