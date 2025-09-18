'Jimmy Kimmel Live' show gets new replacement

ABC has pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! from its schedule indefinitely following host Jimmy Kimmel's comments about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10. During his monologue on September 16, Kimmel said, "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

The decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! comes after Nexstar Media Group, which owns 32 ABC affiliates, announced it would preempt the show due to Kimmel's remarks. Sinclair, the largest ABC affiliate group, also dropped the show, stating it would not air "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" until formal discussions are held with ABC regarding the network's commitment to professionalism and accountability.

"We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities," Vice Chairman Jason Smith said.

Sinclair also called upon Kimmel to issue a direct apology to the Kirk family and make a meaningful personal donation to the family and Turning Point USA, a nonprofit co-founded by Kirk.

Nexstar president Andrew Alford blasted Kimmel's comments as "offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse."

In the meantime, ABC has replaced Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Steve Harvey's Celebrity Family Feud, which aired in Kimmel's usual 11:35 p.m. time slot.

Sinclair plans to air a special tribute to Kirk on Friday during Kimmel's former time slot, which will be offered to all ABC affiliates nationwide.