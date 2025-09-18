Gary Oldman breaks silence on reprising Harry Potter role in TV series

Gary Oldman, widely known as one of the most versatile actor, addressed the rumours about reprising his role in the upcoming Harry Potter series.

The fans of Slow Horses actor, who starred as Sirius Black in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Harry Potter and Order of the Phoenix, were looking forward to the Oscar-winning actor to step into the shoes of his character for the series.

The speculations sparked after Warwick Davis was announced to be reprising his role as Professor Flitwick in reboot, giving hope to fans on seeing old faces again.

In an interview with the Entertainment Tonight, he was asked whether he would return to the series as the fan-favourite character.

"No, absolutely not. They wouldn’t… I don’t think they want to come near the original," he said. "I'm too old now to play Sirius Black."

With that said, the new series filming is moving ahead in full swing, with the cast members including the golden trio are being spotted at filming location.

The new series is majorly being filmed in London and in Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire, UK, which is the same studio used for the original eight Harry Potter films.

The Harry Potter TV series season one adapted from the first book the Philosopher’s Stone is slated for release on HBO Max somewhere in 2027.