'Camp Rock 3' fans left disappointed after cast reveal

Nearly two decades after the original Camp Rock movie was released, the highly anticipated third installment is finally happening, but there’s something about it that left fans divided.

On Wednesday, September 17, Disney+ announced that Camp Rock 3 is in the works, with the Jonas Brothers returning to reprise their roles.

However, Demi Lovato, who played Mitchie Torres in the first two films, will not be reprising her role but instead is joining the project as an executive producer, which sparks backlash from longtime viewers.

Along with the announcement, Disney+ shared a behind-the-scenes video offering a sneak peek of the set in Vancouver.

In the clip, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas are seen having fun on set, admitting, "It’s good to be back," while fans also got a first look at the new cast.

While Lovato's absence left many fans disappointed, some voiced their concerns about the project in the comments section.

One fan expressed, "Sorry but Camp Rock will never be the same without Demi Lovato. That’s like reviving Hannah Montana but with no Miley."

"Without Demi this makes absolutely no sense," another chimed in, followed by a third, who commented, "We don’t want it if there’s no Demi Lovato."

While others appreciated the lineup, but still yearned for Lovato's appearance, "It’s a good line up of people in it, but we need Demi! [crying emoji]."

Though the Let It Go singer won't be appearing, Maria Canals-Barrera, who played Mitchie’s mother Connie, will reprise her role.

The movie will also introduce a fresh lineup of new characters, including Liamani Segura as Sage, Malachi Barton as Fletch, Lumi Pollack as Rosie, and Hudson Stone as Desi.

Casey Trotter will play Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts will portray Callie, Ava Jean will take on Madison, and Sherry Cola will play Lark as they are set to make their debut in the popular franchise.

As for Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas, they will return as Jason, Shane, and Nate Gray, respectively.