Billy Zane praises Leonardo DiCaprio’s growth, reflects on possible 'Titanic' reunion

Leonardo DiCaprio, Billy Zane reunite at LA premiere of 'One Battle After Another'

Leonardo DiCaprio has been receiving love and blessings for his growth and new film from his Titanic co-star Billy Zane.

The 50-year-old is currently busy promoting and the attending the premieres of his fresh movie, One Battle After Another.

On September 8, Zane and DiCaprio were reunited at the Los Angeles Red Carpet Film Premiere of his upcoming flick.

The actor appeared for a chat on Today on September 17, where he gave his two cents about the Leo’s new project and expressed happiness on their happy reunion.

According to Billy, the Revenant star is doing well in his career and as he quoted Leonardo “just gets better” as an actor.

While addressing his meet up with the Oscar winning star in LA, the 59-year-old said, "That was a fun reunion!"

Meanwhile, he also thinks that One Battle After Another is a “great" film.

The Phantom actor praised DiCaprio saying, “He just gets better. It’s so good to see his work. Everyone in that film is great. And reuniting with him on the red carpet at the Chinese.”

He continued, “I’m sure we’ve seen each other plenty since the film, but not since, I think it was our premiere [of Titanic] had we spent time in front of that building, and that’s what I guess lit up a lot of people."

The duo collaborated in James Cameron’s iconic 1997 film in which Leonardo played Jack and Billy portrayed Caledon Hockley. Titanic also featured Kate Winslet as Rose DeWitt Bukater.