Riley Keough secretly welcomes second baby with husband

Riley Keough is no longer the matriarch of a family of three but four.

The granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley is a mother of two children. She secretly welcomed her second baby with husband Ben Smith-Petersen earlier this year.

As of yet the Daisy Jones & The Six star herself hasn’t confirmed the news but her grandmother, with whom she has restored her relationship and reached a settlement after a legal dispute over control of the Presley family trust following Keough’s mother Lisa Marie Presley's death in January 2023.

In a recent cover story, Priscilla, 80, was reflecting on the joys of being a great-grandma to Keough and Petersen kids, when she spilled that the American actress is a mother of two now.

The Under the Bridge actress and Petersen, 34, are already parents to three-year-old Tupelo.

"I love her babies," Priscilla told People Magzine. "I'm really happy for Riley. She's got an amazing husband and two great children, so I'm happy for her very much."

Keough, 36, and Petersen first met in 2012 while filming Mad Max: Fury Road. After dating for quite some time the two tied the knot on February 4, 2015.

Despite being part of one of America’s most famous families, Keough has expressed her desire to give her children a normal upbringing.

It’s possible that this is why she kept the arrival of her second baby closely under wraps until now.