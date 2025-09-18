Ryan Gosling, Flynn Gray new image from set of ‘Starfighter’ revealed

Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray latest look from set of Star Wars: Starfighter has been dropped.

The director Shawn Levy shared the photo of Gosling and his co-star Flynn Gray on his Instagram account.

In the picture, both actors are wearing gloves and leaning on what appears to be sailing equipment, standing atop a platform that looks like part of a sea vessel.

Shawn captioned the post, "Somewhere in the Mediterranean Sea #Starfighter."

According to the Entertainment Weekly, the plot of the film has not been revealed yet with Shawn describing the film as "standalone" project.

"It's not a prequel, not a sequel," the filmmaker said at Star Wars Celebration in April. "It's a new adventure. It's set in a period of time that we haven't seen explored yet."

During that same event, the Barbie star hinted at the movie script saying that it is “just so good. It has such a great story with great and original characters."

In addition to Gosling and Gray, the film also stars Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Amy Adams, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, and Daniel Ings.

Star Wars: Starfighter film is set to release on May 28, 2027.

Prior to that, the Star Wars universe will expand with The Mandalorian and Grogu, a theatrical movie follow-up to the Disney+ series The Mandalorian starring Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin. That film will arrive May 22, 2026.