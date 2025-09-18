Lucy Liu shares sheds light on 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' filming journey

Lucy Liu shares filming experience on set of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Lucy Liu opened up about her filming experience on set and hinted at what fans may expect from the highly anticipated The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The Charlie’s Angle actress, is one of the new face to join the star-studded cast for the hit sequel along with original cast members Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt.

In conversation with the People magazine, the Kill Bill: Vol. 1 star talked about her time on set, saying, "I had a great time and it was really fun, and it's always nice to be part of something that people are excited about and that is connected to fashion."

Teasing about what the film will be like, she added, "Fashion can be so many things it can be political, and it can be whimsical. That, to me, is what's fun about a movie like that, that's more classic than you would think."

According to Variety, the sequel follows Miranda Priestly (Streep) "as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs."

In addition to Liu, new cast members include Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon and Broadway stars Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is slated for release on May 1, 2026.