Ben Stiller, Jessica Chastain team up for 'The Off Weeks'

Apple TV+ has greenlit a new limited series, The Off Weeks, starring Ben Stiller and Jessica Chastain in lead roles. Both actors will also serve as executive producers on the project.

The Off Weeks follows Gus Adler, a writing professor struggling to cope with his new life as a divorced father.

During his "on weeks" with custody of his kids, Gus tries to maintain a sense of normalcy, but his life takes a dramatic turn when he meets Stella West, a mysterious woman, during his "off weeks".

As Gus falls deeply in love with Stella, his obligations and ambitions collide, putting his life on a perilous path.

- Showrunner: Alissa Nutting, known for her work on Made for Love and Teenage Euthanasia

The series is helmed by Michael Showalter, who developed the project through his Semi-Formal Productions.

Series executive producers:

- Ben Stiller and John Lesher for Red Hour

- Jessica Chastain and Kelly Carmichael for Freckle Films

- Jordana Mollick for Semi-Formal Productions

- Paul Lee and Gabriel Fisher for Wiip

- Peter Principato, Allen Fischer, and Brian Steinberg for Artists First

- Dean Bakopoulos

Stiller is also working on a documentary feature, Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost, about his parents, comedy duo Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, which will premiere on Apple TV+.

Chastain will star in the upcoming Apple Original thriller The Savant, set to premiere on September 26, and an art-world drama called The Dealer alongside Adam Driver.