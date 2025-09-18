'The Summer I Turned Pretty' drops new bombshell after emotional finale

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ wins hearts with latest announcement

The Summer I Turned Pretty series might have ended after three summers with a beloved finale episode, but fans don’t have to say goodbye to Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad yet.

The fan-favourite series will reportedly be returning as a feature film soon which will officially conclude the story.

After the season three finale aired and fans got what they prayed for, Prime Video announced the film, on Wednesday, September 17.

The author of the books, Jenny Han, who adapted her trilogy into the series for the streaming platform, will reportedly be returning to write and direct the film which is already a global franchise.

Although Belly ended up with a boy she loved (- no spoilers), the movie will follow the character through her final milestone.

As Han teased, "There is another big milestone left in Belly's journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due."

The film was announced at the celebration of the Season 3 premiere in Paris, on the day the final episode aired.

The author appreciated Prime Video for letting her take creative liberty with the adaptation, as well as the fans who enthusiastically tuned in for the show.