'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper eyes next big thing after historic Emmys win

The Adolescence team, including Owen Cooper, is riding high after their Emmys win.

The British Netflix drama has kicked off its awards season with a bang, and just days after making history at the Emmys, the team is already eyeing even more accolades.

Continuing their winning streak, the Adolescence cast also took home top honors in the TV category at this week’s Sky Arts Awards.

The star-studded ceremony, held on the evening of Wednesday, September 17, was hosted by Bill Bailey at the Roundhouse in London.

Celebrating remarkable achievements across all areas of the arts, the attendees witness 15-year-old Cooper receive The Times Breakthrough Award 2025, recognising his emerging talent.

In the four-part Netflix show, which raised urgent questions about youth violence, the teenager played the chilling role of Jamie Miller, which he filmed at the age of 14 and each episode is shot as a single take.

Earlier at the Emmys on Sunday evening, the England born artist became the youngest ever actor to walk away with the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award.

In addition to Cooper, Stephen Graham picked up the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie as well as the Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special gong.

Among the other wins, their co-star Erin Doherty also earned Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award, making it a huge and unforgettable night for the whole team.