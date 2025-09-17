Wednesday downs Stranger Things on the chart

Wednesday Season 2 has dethroned Stranger Things Season 3 on the chart of Netflix’s most popular English-language TV titles.

As Season 1 of the Jenna Ortega-led series remains at No. 1, Season 2 has entered the list after accumulating a total of 94.5 million views so far.

While the horror-comedy breakout fandom celebrated the Season 2 addition to the chart, the viewers of the Millie Bobby Brown-starrer faced a blow, as the new position of Season 2 knocked off Stranger Things Season 3 from its previous No. 10 spot.

It is important to note that, despite the new achievement, Wednesday is not at the top of the list of TV shows of the week from September 8-14.

That honour went to Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez boxing match, which garnered 17.7 million views, while Wednesday Season 2 followed with 15 million.

However, as Netflix compiles its all-time rankings by calculating each title’s total views within 91 days after its premiere, in the case of a multi-part release like The Addams Family spinoff, the total views are calculated 91 days after the final episodes are released, meaning Season 2 has until early December to continue climbing the chart.

Additionally, Wednesday Season 1 continues to see renewed attention, landing in sixth place with 3.6 million views.