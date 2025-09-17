'Frozen 3' first plot discloses major event in Elsa and Anna's life

Disney to release the third sequel of 'Frozen' in 2027

Disney most popular and superhit movie Frozen had been renewed for a third installment.

The film revolves around snow queen Elsa who creates her kingdom by accidentally using her power.

Her sister Anna teams up with an unusual team including a mountaineer Kristoff and his reindeer to demolish it.

Directed by Chirs Buck and Jennifer Lee, the family fantasy is known to be one of the highest grossing animated franchises of Disney.

Fans, who eagerly wait for the third sequel of film, will be excited to know that the first plot synopsis of the Frozen 3 have been teased which has unveiled a surprising twist in Anna and Elsa’s life.

As per the initial synopsis, not only there will be a wedding, but the royal family will also be welcoming a new member.

As per CBR, "In this new chapter, witness the wedding of the century in Arendelle as Queen Anna walks down the aisle and joins Elsa on a new magical journey filled with unknown challenges.”

“And what's even more exciting: the royal family is about to welcome a mysterious new member!"

The film features voices of Hollywood star namely Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) and Josh Gad (Olaf).