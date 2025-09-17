'The Morning Show' renews for season 5

The Morning Show fans can rejoice! Apple TV+ has renewed the show for a fifth season.

The major announcement comes hours before the premiere of its fourth season on Wednesday. The show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as anchors at a fictional TV network, has been a standout hit for the streaming service.

Showrunner Charlotte Stoudt and director/executive producer Mimi Leder will continue in their roles for season five.

According to Stoudt, season four will touch on the idea of the presidential election, but won't feature it as a central storyline. "We try to go at it sideways," she said. "We don’t really have, directly, an election story, but we do touch on the idea of: Why were two older white men running for president?"

The show boasts an impressive cast, including Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie, and Jon Hamm, alongside new additions Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook, Marion Cotillard, and Jeremy Irons.

"It’s an honour to witness the collective talent, passion and commitment of Jen, Reese, Mimi, Charlotte, our partners at Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, and everyone involved in The Morning Show," said Michael Ellenberg, CEO of studio MediaRes and an executive producer of the series.

Apple TV+'s head of programming, Matt Cherniss, praised the show's ability to entertain and resonate with audiences worldwide.

"The Morning Show has been a standout from the very start, debuting as one of the flagship series on Apple TV+," he said.

"Thanks to the outstanding cast and creative team — led by Jennifer, Reese, Charlotte and Mimi — The Morning Show continues to deliver addictively entertaining and provocative stories that we’ve all come to love."