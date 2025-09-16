Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried send chills in 'The Housemaid' trailer

Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney are joining team for a thrilling rollercoaster!

The upcoming psychological thriller, The Housemaid, based on Freida McFadden's 2022 bestseller. The film stars Sweeney as Millie, a housemaid with secrets, and Seyfried as her manipulative employer.

The first trailer, released on September 16, sets the tone for a suspenseful story filled with surprises.

The Euphoria star is perfect for the complex and strong character of Millie. "Millie is exactly the type of character I love to play: complex, strong and with a little something up her sleeve," she said.

Seyfried, who plays the manipulative employer, brings her own brand of nuance to the role.

According to Erin Westerman, president of production for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, both actresses are "mysterious, nuanced and incredibly skilled at becoming characters who don’t reveal everything right away."

Director Paul Feig, known for his work on Bridesmaids and Spy, is confident that the team behind "The Housemaid" has done justice to McFadden's thriller.

"Because it's nerve-wracking — like, it's easy to make something out of a book that's not good; when a book's really good, it's like, oh boy," he said.

Feig praised Sweeney and Seyfried for their work on the film, saying they were "true joys to work with" and that they "slipped into these challenging roles effortlessly and took full ownership of them."

The film's synopsis reads: "Millie soon learns that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own.”

Seyfried described the movie as capturing "everything fans loved about the book — the secrets, the tension and the twists." Sweeney added, "I can’t wait for fans to see how hard we all worked to bring The Housemaid to life."

The Housemaid release date:

The Housemaid hits theaters on December 19.