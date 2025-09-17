Owen Cooper shares what school will be like after Emmys

Owen Cooper, the star of Adolescence, has become the youngest male winner at the Emmys.

Cooper, who played the role of a troubled teenager Jamie Miller in Netflix's miniseries, opened up about how will it be like going back to school after the historic win.

As per the Mirror, during the press conference, when asked by a reporter if he would be showing the award off to his classmates, Owen said, "This will get robbed in my school. No chance. I am definitely not taking it to school."

He also revealed that things were pretty much hyped up when his school mates learned about his rising popularity, however he admitted that now "it's fine" and things have gotten "calmed down."

Prior to the award show, in an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live he went on share how his classmates reacted to his Emmy nomination.

"They're not staying up until four in the morning," Cooper said. "They wouldn't watch it anyway to be fair. They've all watched [Adolescence] but they're not really bothered."

He also shared that he'll be heading back to school as soon as possible saying, "I'm back in school on Wednesday... I was in on Tuesday."

Cooper also admitted that his schoolwork had taken a backseat as his acting career skyrocketed, admitting that school was going "terribly".

In addition to his big win, Adolescence made a clean sweep as it won for Outstanding Limited Series, Stephen Graham for Lead Actor, Erin Doherty for Lead Actress, Philip Barantini for Outstanding Directing, and both Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne for Outstanding Writing.