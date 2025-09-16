‘Euphoria’ season three receives major update

Euphoria fans were delight after the latest update on the much awaited season three was announced.

The HBO CEO Casey Bloys shared an update on the season premiere.

In an interview with the Variety magazine, when asked about when the show is coming, he said, "It’ll be the spring, but we don’t have a date confirmed yet."

He went on to share the experience of working with Hans Zimmer for the score with Labrinth.

"It’s an honour to join this incredible team of storytellers led by the visionary Sam Levinson," Bloys said. "Together, they have crafted such a bold and moving series that has meant so much to audiences."

"Labrinth’s music has shaped the show’s identity, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story and helping shape this new season through music," he explained.

As per the outlet, Euphoria's third season has been an up-and-down production.

Initially, Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and the rest of the cast of Euphoria were set to begin filming on Season 3 in 2024, but HBO announced that it had postponed production, with stars told to pursue other opportunities while creator Levinson worked on the third season.

Shortly after postponement, reports began to surface that the third season may never happened. At that time, early drafts of Season 3 stories were seen as unsatisfying to streaming platform, with Levinson's original vision for the new series featuring a five-year time jump.

The broadcaster was seemingly happy with Sweeney and Elordi's script in the early drafts, however, the company took issue with Zendaya's proposed character arc, which saw her working as a private detective.

Despite the issues, the filming seems to be progressing well gearing up for its release.