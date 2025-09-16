Colin Farrell addresses chances of son Henry joining 'showbiz'

'The Penguin' star loses Emmy Award to 'Adolescence' star Stephen Graham

Colin Farrell made a ravishing appearance at the red carpet of the 2025 Emmys with son Henry.

The father-son duo turned head looking dapper wearing three-piece suits.

The 49-year-old especially attended the big night as he had an Emmy nomination for The Penguin series.

The star was nominated in the category of Best Actor Limited series but was beaten by Adolescence’s Stephen Graham.

Following the big night, Farrell attended the New York premiere of his upcoming film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey alongside Margot Robbie where he had a press interaction.

During the chat with Extra, the In Bruges star was asked if his son Henry would follow his "acting footsteps".

Colin responded saying that his son might find his own footsteps.

The Golden Globe Award winner stated, “I don’t think so. I know he’s busy figuring out what his own footsteps are, which is the most important thing.

He continued, “Even if he went into acting, it wouldn’t be, I refuse to believe, they are my footsteps. He will always make his own.”

While commenting about attending Emmys with Henry, “It’s great to share a night like last night with him”, he added.

HBO Max show The Penguin gave Farrell a notable recognition as he brilliantly displayed DC Comic villain Oz Cobb.