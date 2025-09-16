Pregnant Vanessa Hudgens glows in new photos highlighting baby bump with Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens expecting second baby with husband Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens has dropped new pictures flashing her baby bump with husband, Cole Tucker.

Taking it to Instagram, the High School Musical star shared some images as she attended a dreamy Italian wedding.

She mentioned in the caption, “Most magical Italian castle wedding ever? I think yes.”

The 36-year-old actress was glowing wearing a bold shimmery floor length burgundy coloured gown.

She wore minimum accessories along with subtle nude make-up. Vanessa let her hair open, displaying her curly-haired look.

The picture she posted showed her with Cole posing together while wrapping their hands around each other’s waist.

Meanwhile, the profession American baseball player kept his look simple wearing a black and white suit with matching formal shoes. He completed his look with a cool pair of shades.

Fans have been gushing and pouring love on the mom-to-be as they showered love on her by writing, “Awe you are so cute my queen. Ily”

Meanwhile another commented, “I love you guys.” A third fan wrote, “One of my fave pics ever! Xxoo”

The happy pictures come after she became vocal about her hectic experience as a mother.

“Life is crazy and time is a really precious thing. I am a person of extremes—I'm all in doing one thing or another. So I guess that's balance, if you call extremes balance.”

For the unversed, the couple already share one child which they welcomed last year in July.

Hudgens and Tucker announced the second pregnancy in July 2025 through their Instagram handles by uploading images from a maternity photoshoot and captioning the post, “Round two.”