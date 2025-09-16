'Monster: The Ed Gein Story' trailer leaves fans 'traumatised'

Charlie Hunman displays outstanding depiction of Ed Gein

Netflix has officially released Monster: The Ed Gein Story’s official trailer featuring Charlin Hunman.

The upcoming gore series will be telling story of the “Butcher of Plainfield” in the third season of the American biographical crime drama series Monster, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan.

It will focus on the suspected serial killer and convicted murderer Ed Gein.

Monster’s first glimpse has left fans disturbed as they flooded the comment section with their reaction, expressing their distress as well as eagerness to watch the series.

One of them wrote, “Great! Now I won’t be able to sleep tonight.” Meanwhile, another fan commented, “This is gonna be so freaking good and traumatising.”

“Gonna scar myself for life with this show”, a third viewer wrote.

Some other comments include, “I got a feeling this one will traumatise me more than the others”, “My watchlist is literally sharpening its knives in anticipation” and “Don’t think I dare watch this. Trailer just scared the life out of me.”

The upcoming series will showcase how Gein’s isolation, all-overwhelming obsession with his mother Augusta and his psychosis made him capable of murderer, who like turning his victims’ corpses into masks and suits.

Monster: The Story of Ed Gein is slated to release on October 3.