Leonardo DiCaprio compares his ‘flawed’ role to Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible’

Leonardo DiCaprio gets candid about his 'One Battle After Another' character

Leonardo DiCaprio is getting candid about his One Battle After Another character as he draws parallels with Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible.

The 50-year-old actor, who rose to fame after his iconic role in 1997’s Titanic, opened up to Entertainment Tonight about his groundbreaking character in the new film.

He told the outlet, “He’s trying to raise a daughter, and he doesn’t know how to do it right. When his daughter gets captured, why take the bathrobe off? You gotta go. You gotta go get your girl.”

Comparing the two characters, the Academy Award winner highlighted, “It’s like the opposite of Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible. [Bob] does everything wrong. And he doesn’t land or stick any of his stunts.”

For the unversed, the film, based on Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, tells the tale of ex-revolutionaries who form a team in the face of a common enemy.

In the thriller, the actor will be seen playing the role of Bob Ferguson, starring alongside Regina Hall as Deandra.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Benicio del Toro, Teyana Taylor, and Sean Penn.