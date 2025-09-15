'The White Lotus' gets snubbed at Emmys after 23 nominations

‘The White Lotus’ did not earn a single win during the Emmy Awards

The White Lotus might have earned much popularity, it didn’t seem to receive a lot of critical acclaim at the Emmy Awards.

The show created by Mike White was up for 23 nominations at the 77th award ceremony, but lost to different contenders in all the categories.

Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, as well as Aimee Lou Wood were nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, but Jean Smart ended up taking the trophy.

Meanwhile, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs and Sam Rockwell all earned nods for Outstanding Supporting Actor, but lost to Tramell Tillman.

White was also up for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, but did not win the accolade.

The show also earned recognition for Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour), Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling, Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Outstanding Music Composition for a Series, Outstanding Music Supervision, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More), Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series and Outstanding Title Design.

However, one award did go to the series, which was Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music and it went to the composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer who has been creating the show’s theme score since its first season.

Although the show attracted a large audience, overall it did not get the support from fans comparable to its early seasons. Fans believed that the show became predictable, and on the nose, unlike the original season which featured unexpected twists and turns.