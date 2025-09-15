Matt Reeves gets candid about Robert Pattinson’s reaction to ‘Batman 2’

The Batman director Matt Reeves has recently revealed Robert Pattinson ‘s reaction to the sequel script.

While speaking on the red carpet at 2025 Emmy Awards ceremony, the movie director revealed to Variety that Twilight actor “is really proud of the script” he and screenwriter Mattson Tomlin did.

“We’ve started to share it with Robert,” shared the Cloverfield director.

Matt explained, “Rob was super excited. I feel really excited about the idea that it’s gonna be, that we feel like we can reach farther and do even more than we did in the first one.”

The movie-maker added. “I’m really excited to get back together with everybody that we made the movie with, and it’s gonna be fun.”

When asked how they sent the screenplay to Robert, Matt opened up that they placed the script inside a “secret” pouch that had “a lock on it with a code”.

“Robert was in New York at the time, and everything is high security,” stated the director.

In the same interview, Matt also confirmed that filming for The Batman 2 would start next year, “probably around the end of April or beginning of May”.

Besides Robert, the casting for The Batman 2 includes Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobb / the Penguin.

Meanwhile, The Batman 2 will release in US theatres on October 1, 2027.