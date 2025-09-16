‘The Batman’ director Matt Reeves recalls Colin Farrell ‘Penguin’ audition

Matt Reeves looked back on Colin Farrell's screen test for his jaw-dropping portrayal of Gotham's crime mobster Oswald Cobblepot, also known as Penguin.

During his appearance at the red carpet of 2025 Emmys, where he's nominated for his work on The Penguin, recalled how the star used to send clips of himself in the character to him.

"[Farrell] started sending me when I was in London in prep these little videos he was making of himself, and I was like, who is that?" he told the IndieWire. "There was such a burning life coming into being, and he’s an incredible actor."

He also teased more ideas for the spin-offs of Batman characters, saying, "I totally do, we’ve talked about it."

However, he revealed that completing The Batman Part II is the priority now. "That's where the priorities have been. These conversations may or may not… look I’m not in control of DC."

He went on to explain that, "I can only tell you what I’d love to do, and there are things they know we would love to do, and those conversations may begin again when it’s appropriate."

The Penguin, which already had eight wins from the Creative Arts Emmys, scored the win for lead actress in a limited series, which went to star Cristin Miloti.