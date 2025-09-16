Ben Stiller raves about ‘Focker-in-law’ new co-star Ariana Grande

Ben Stiller raves about his ‘Focker-in-law’ new co-star Ariana Grande

Ben Stiller, who is set to reprise his role as Greg Focker in Meet the Parents sequel Focker-in-Law, praised his co-star Ariana Grande.

The Severance producer gave an insight into what it has been like working with the Wicked star.

"What's surprising, and maybe not really surprising, is how amazingly she blended in," Stiller told the E! News. "She's such a pro, she's so funny, she's so talented, obviously as a singer, but also she was so funny and amazing in Wicked."

He continued, "What she’s doing in this movie is very unique, it's a very unique character, and we're having a great time and just like to work with her."

Stiller also seemingly hinted towards the return of Barbra Streisand return as Roz from 2004's Meet the Fockers and 2010's Little Fockers.

"I mean, we all would love it, we’re in process," Stiller teased.

The Meet the Parents film series started with the 2000 comedy written by Jim Herzfeld and John Hamburg and directed by Jay Roach.

Stiller's Greg is a nurse who suffers a series of unfortunate events while visiting his in-laws.

The Focker-in-law is set to release on November 25, 2026.