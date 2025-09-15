Kaley Cuoco dishes out on 2-year-old daughter’s acting skills

Kaley Cuoco dishes out on her 2-year-old daughter’s acting skills

Kaley Cuoco opened about her 2-year-old daughter Matilda's dramatic skills and how she needs to work on it.

The Big Bang Theory alum, who welcomed her daughter with fiancé Tom Pelphrey, revealed whether her daughter has similar skills like her famous parents.

In a conversation with the People magazine, Cuoco said, "Tom and I laugh because we think she’s a terrible actress. She fake cries, and we can see right through her."

"We’re like, ‘Nope, you’re not getting away with that, little lady,'" she continued. "You’re going to have to have some better acting chops than that.'"

While, the Cuoco's little still need to work on her performance, she has had an on set experience during a visit to her dad’s set of his new HBO series, Task. Matilda has also joined Cuoco during a filming session when she was 15-months old.

Elsewhere, during the chat, the Harley Quinn actress shared her favourite mother-daughter memory saying that, "When we call [Matilda], we FaceTime her, and she goes, 'What’s up, guys? What are you doing, guys?' She says that to me and Tom. 'What are you doing, guys?' I don't know where she got 'guys' from, but it’s hysterical."

Cuoco and Pelphrey, who were set up by their mutual manager, a year after having Matilda they got engaged in August 2024.