Aimee Lou Wood, Adam Long make relationship official after rumours

Aimee Lou Wood and Adam Long have finally made their relationship public after they have been spotted out and about together.
The 31-year-old actress brought her boyfriend, 34, as her date to the 77th Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 14, at Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.
The Sex Education alum and the Masters of the Air actor did not walk the red-carpet together but were seen getting cosy in the audience where they sat together.
Long kept a hand on The White Lotus star’s leg in one picture while she held his arm as they both smiled in the camera.
Wood donned a pink dress with red details for the ceremonious night, while her beau sported a black tuxedo.
The Toxic Town actress was nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The White Lotus, against many talented actresses, including, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patricia Arquette, Julianne Nicholson and Katherine LaNasa.
Wood and Long will also be showcasing their real-life chemistry on screen for their upcoming romantic dramedy, Film Club, which will be airing later this year.
