Emmys 2025: Tramell Tillman makes history with latest victory

Emmys 2025: Tramell Tillman makes history with Emmy win

Tramell Tillman made history at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, held in Los Angeles over the weekend.

On Sunday night, September 14, the 40-year-old actor took home the coveted Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his chilling performance as a hypnotically cheerful corporate enforcer Seth Milchick in Severance.

With this latest, the Maryland native has became the first Black man ever to win in this category, breaking one of the final barriers at the Emmys.

Until now, it was the only acting category which was left to be conquered by a Black performer in the award show's 77-year history.

The Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother actor 's standout performance in Apple TV+’s genre defying drama outshined his strong contenders for the title and fellow nominee, including his co-stars Zach Cherry and John Turturro.

Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, and Sam Rockwell from The White Lotus, and James Marsden from Paradise were also vying for the title.

Notably, Tillman was overlooked during the first season of Severance in 2022, when the show earned 14 nominations.

However, in a dramatic comeback, the series led the pack this year with 27 nods in total.

While this marks his first Emmy nomination and win, the talented actor is no stranger to the spotlight.

He recently appeared alongside Tom Cruise in the summer blockbuster Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, establishing himself as a breakout star.

Moreover, Tillman is set to appear in Lena Dunham’s upcoming film Good Sex opposite Natalie Portman, and has also landed an undisclosed role in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day starring Tom Holland and Zendaya.