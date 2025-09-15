Emmys 2025 reveals ‘White Lotus’ season 4 location

Parker Posey at Emmy 2025 talks about 'The White Lotus'

Mike White may have skipped the 2025 Emmy Awards, but his presence was still felt thanks to The White Lotus cast.

While walking the red carpet on Sept. 14, Parker Posey revealed to E! News that the series creator is currently “in the south of France now, so that’s where season four’s gonna be.”

Posey, who played wealthy wife Victoria Ratliff in season three, admitted she doesn’t yet know if her character will return.

“I have no idea if I’m in it,” she said, leaving her Emmy night appearance filled with just as much mystery as her role.

Each season of the HBO anthology has taken viewers to a new luxury resort, from Hawaii in season one to Italy and Thailand for the following two installments.

Earlier this year, HBO’s Francesca Orsi hinted that Europe was the likely destination for the next chapter, while White himself teased a different creative direction.

“For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the ‘crashing waves against rocks’ vernacular,” he said in an April HBO Max video, before adding, “There’s always room for more murders in the White Lotus hotels.”

Although the showrunner wasn’t in Los Angeles, the ensemble cast kept the spotlight bright.

Walton Goggins and Posey presented the award for Outstanding Director in a Comedy Series, joking about their time in Thailand filming season three.

“We spent eight months in Thailand shooting the third season of The White Lotus,” Goggins said, with Posey chiming in that the experience was “so beautiful” and the food “divine.”

Jason Isaacs, who played the Ratliff family patriarch, reflected on the close bond the cast built during filming.

“I do feel like a surrogate father,” he told Entertainment Weekly, explaining how attached he became to his onscreen kids Patrick Schwarznegger, Sam Nivola, and Sarah Catherine Hook.

Isaacs shared that he still keeps in touch with the group through multiple cast chats, including one reserved just for the Ratliff family.

The HBO hit is competing in nine categories this year, including Outstanding Drama Series, with several cast members earning acting nominations.

Posey, Goggins, Isaacs, Carrie Coon, Natasha Rothwell, Aimee Lou Wood, Sam Rockwell, and Scott Glenn were all individually recognized, making The White Lotus one of the most celebrated ensembles of the night, even without its creator in attendance.