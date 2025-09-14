Tom Holland reveals BTS role in developing ‘Spider-Man 4: Brand New Day’

Tom Holland recently offered a sneak-peek into his preparation for the highly anticipated Spider-Man 4.
The 29-year-old actor, who is set to reprise his role as Peter Parker in the upcoming installment, shared fresh details about the much-awaited project.
In an exclusive conversation with Esquire, the Uncharted star revealed, “I did a lot of sneaky research online, looking at what people were saying in the interim between Spider-Man: No Way Home and now Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”
Later in the interview, Holland praised Destin Daniel Cretton’s directorial, calling it “absolute gold.”
Speaking to the outlet, he added, “I really just kind of put together a vibe of what people were looking for and went to Marvel and said, ‘This is what I think we should be doing.’ And I think that’s exactly what we are doing. So it’s been a really fun process developing the movie. It’s the first time I’ve ever been allowed in that part of the process, and it’s definitely a stressful experience. But I think where we’ve got to, now that we’re shooting, we are shooting absolute gold.”
Earlier in October 2024, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor teased the expected storyline during an appearance on Good Morning America.
He explained, “The idea is crazy. It’s a little different to anything we’ve done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it.”
Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which also features Zendaya, is scheduled to release on July 31, 2026.
