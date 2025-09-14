Jason Momoa opens up about scary ordeal that changed his life

Jason Momoa has recently opened up about a terrifying ordeal that almost took up his life.

The Aquaman star recalled the 2007 incident when he was surfing at biggest surf break during an appearance on the Smartless podcast.

“We paddled like 13 miles down the coast… I'm probably half a mile at that point offshore,” said Jason.

The Game of Thrones actor continued, “And it’s actually this place is called 'Stfks' because there's all this water that pulls out of a channel there [and] you just get hit with these waves.”

Jason told the podcast host that he was “stuck in this crazy spot and he had his paddle and he was waving it but my friends couldn't see me, and the waves were so big”.

The Baywatch actor disclosed that he thought of three-month-old daughter Lola Lolani he shared with Lisa Bonet.

“I just lost it… My body stopped. Like I couldn't move my arms anymore and I bubbled down,” he explained.

Jason shared that he “literally gave up, and I'm screaming inside”.

However, one of Fast X actor’s friends located him but they were far from safety.

“My feet are covered in blood, and I'm just literally [with] my ancestors just paddling the rest of this way, head down,” pointed out Baywatch actor.

Meanwhile, Jason added that the experience changed his life.

“Like, I just died. I tried and tried, but I couldn't do it again because I just gave up. Like, I gave up my life… It also helped him break a bad habit,” stated the Chiefs of War actor.

However, Jason concluded, “I used to smoke two, three packs a day. I couldn't stop for my kids; I couldn't stop for my ex... but the moment I came out, I never smoked again.”