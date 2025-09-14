Jason Isaacs delivers moving speech at Humanitarian Awards ceremony

Jason Isaacs has recently delivered a moving speech at the Creative Coalition’s Humanitarian Awards Luncheon on September 13.

The Emmy-nominated star noted that hate is being “weaponized everywhere in the world” as he revealed his mother has been an inspiration for a life of service.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Jason said that his mother was “much more comfortable helping other people than being herself”.

Harry Potter and Order of Phoenix actor mentioned, “I found her incredibly annoying. She told us all the time how she was saving the world.”

But now at 62 years old, Jason explained, “One thing my mother did give me, along with all kinds of terrible complexes, is a sense of responsibility, and that with great privilege comes great responsibility.”

Sharing why he got into acting, the White Lotus actor opened up that he “discovered immense satisfaction” pretending to be someone else than being himself.

During the speech, Jason disclosed a story of volunteering with an aspiring teenage movie-maker at a school in South Central Los Angeles, where a young girl he worked with led a troubled life and found inspiration in the arts.

“I have books and I have the arts… And I know there is a way out of this community coming,” he added.