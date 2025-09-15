Ncuti Gatwa opens up about tough departure from ‘Doctor Who’

Ncuti Gatwa broke silence on stepping away from Doctor Who. Gatwa, who played the Fifteenth Doctor, left the BBC sci-fi show after two seasons.

In a conversation with The Telegraph, The Roses actor explained why he felt the need to quit from the role.

"I was tired and burnt out at the end of [season 2]. It was exhausting. But it was a magical time, magical," he said.

"There was never an opportunity to recoup the energy – it’s just go, go, go. I was doing seven-day weeks for eight months, and I found it hard being away from home and family."

The actor went on to share that he was really starting to miss family since he has already been "shooting in Cardiff for five years (on and off) prior to that with Sex Education," and "started shooting Doctor Who while I was still doing Season four of Sex Ed."

He continued, "I had to wrestle with myself I fell in love with that show. I’ll miss it, but I was ready to move on."

The hit TV series is a long running science fiction about the Doctor, a time-traveling alien who explores the universe in the TARDIS.

Previously, the role has been played by Matt Smith, David Tennet, Peter Capaldi and many more.