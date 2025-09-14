'White Lotus' cast joins Patrick Schwarzenegger, Abby Champion at wedding

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s ‘White Lotus’ castmates celebrated his wedding

Patrick Schwarzenegger might have left the set of White Lotus, his on-screen family, the Ratliffs are still a part of his life every step of the way.

The 31-year-old actor tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Abby Champion in an intimate ceremony in Idaho, and Jason Isaacs, who played Patrick’s father on the show, Sam Nivola, his brother, and sister Sarah Catherine Hook, all were in attendance.

Sam’s real-life girlfriend Iris Apatow was also seen smiling in the pictures shared by the newly-married couple.

Patrick and Abby’s parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, and Laura and Greg Champion, also blessed the couple with their blessings.

The groom’s sister Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband Chris Pratt were also there in the ceremony.

Patrick and his on-screen family became really close over the course of their shooting in Thailand and regularly keep in touch.

Previously speaking about their bond, Sarah Catherine said, “We're like the Three Amigos! The three of us got very, very, very close, and I'm so thankful for them. We had the best time together.”

They also found a friend in their on-screen dad, Jason, which Sam quipped, was “unexpected just because he’s our parents’ age.”