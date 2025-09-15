Louis Partridge spills tea on early career rivalry with Kit Conner

Louis Partridge opened up about his childhood experience, recalling the tough competition for breakthrough roles alongside Kit Conner.

Despite the early struggles, both the stars have now become renowned actors; Partridge's performances in Enola Holmes and Alfonso Cuarón’s Disclaimer, has made him an in-demand artist, meanwhile, Connor is known for his role in Heartstopper and Broadway adaptations, earning accolades and devoted fans alike.

Looking back at his audition days, Partridge revealed to the Variety magazine, "For a long time my acting nemesis was Kit Connor."

"He was always in the room in auditions. It was always me and my mum and him and his mum. And my mum would roll her eyes," he said.

However, he noted that they both are now "really good buddies."

Elsewhere in the interview, he also revealed the reason of his absence from Venice Film Festival, for the debut of Jay Kelly, the Noah Baumbach-directed comedy-drama in which he stars alongside George Clooney and Adam Sandler.

Since becoming an acclaimed actor, Partridge has been busy after landing a number of hit roles, including some of his biggest yet, like Mr George Wickham in upcoming Pride and Prejudice and Edward Guinness in The House of Guinness.

Partridge had to snub the event due to his busy filming schedule.

The House of Guinness is releasing on Netflix on September 25, meanwhile, Pride and Prejudice series has no official release date yet.