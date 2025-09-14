Mandy Moore cheers her THIS 'deserving' co-star

Mandy Moore is singing praises of her former This Is Us costar, Chrissy Metz.

Moore, in an exclusive interview with People magazine, revealed her reaction to seeing Metz's gorgeous face on the cover of the magazine.

"It just made my day," Moore said. "I opened up my phone and the first thing I saw was her gorgeous face on the cover of People magazine."

The actor, 41, couldn't help but express her admiration for Metz, saying, "Nobody deserves it more. Chrissy is such a hard worker. She's so gifted, she's such a talent, and being able to see her shine in every medium, whether it's music or on the big screen or small screen, she truly, truly deserves it."

The two actresses played mother and daughter, Rebecca Pearson and Kate Pearson, respectively, on This Is Us.

In her story, Metz opened up about her new life in Nashville, taking control of her health, and being in a supportive relationship. She also discussed her latest project, The Hunting Wives, a Netflix murder mystery series.

While Moore hasn't watched the series yet, she's thrilled for her former costar and admits, "I miss her so much. I wish I got to see her as much as we all used to. But such is life."

The duo's bond remains strong even after their time on This Is Us. Moore currently hosts a rewatch podcast, That Was Us, along with Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan, where Metz has made appearances.

The podcast allows fans to relive the memorable moments from the show and catch up on their favourite characters.