Colin Farrell reveals why he chose to star in romantic film after 'The Penguin'

'The Penguin' earns Colin Farrell Emmy nomination in 2025

Colin Farrell made an unexpected decision of taking up the role in upcoming romantic drama film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

The 49-year-old, after playing a dark character like Oz Cobb in the HBO series The Penguin, will now feature in a rom-com alongside Barbie actress Margot Robbie.

The Golden Globe winner was always looking forward to taking a break from the role that required hours of sitting in the make up chair and layers of prosthetics to get into the character of the violent Penguin.

Farrell admitted that he wasn’t looking forward to a lighter project, but the role of David in Kogonada directorial felt “healing.”

He explained, “I was keenly aware that it was as light and as healing as The Penguin was dark and damaging."

“As a character – not to me. I wasn’t damaged by it. But it was a panacea, for sure.”

Colin went on to say, “It was such a relief not only to not be under the make-up – that was a bit scary, actually, because I thought, what if I’m shite forevermore without prosthetics now?”

The sense of breath and light and forgiveness and love and friendship and joy made him sign, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which is slated to release on September 19.

Meanwhile, Colin has bagged an Emmy Award nomination for The Penguin.