Ryan Reynolds makes 'conscious decision' to cut specific scene from John Candy film

'John Candy: I Like Me' is directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds, who recently produced a documentary film on his favourite actor and comedian John Candy, made a surprise revelation about the making of the film.

The 48-year-old made a film titled John Candy: I Like Me with director Colin Hanks.

The movie focuses on the entire journey of the late actor, who was widely known for starring in films like Home Alone, Uncle Buck, The Great Outdoors, Cool Running and many others.

While talking about the new venture, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor revealed that there was one scene involving "inflammatory comments" about Candy’s weight, which he chose to cut out from the movie.

Ryan admitted that he personally reached out to the journalist who ridiculed the late 43-year-old star for his weight.

He told the audience at the Toronto Film Festival, “There was a lot of things we left out of the documentary, journalists just saying stuff. One of them I called. I didn't put it in the movie, but I called this journalist just to see.”

The Red Notice star continued, “[I told him] I took it out of the movie, but I'd put it in the movie if you wanted to talk about it, because maybe you have something to say about it, about your journey whenever it comes to something like that,”

Reynolds revealed that he ended up having a “thoughtful conversation about it.”

John Candy documentary film is slated to release on Amazon Prime on October 10.