Zendaya’s latest look on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' set leaves fans buzzing

Zendaya sparked speculation about a possible transformation after appearing in a fully covered-up look, leaving fans curious about what she might be hiding.
Earlier this week, a photo of the Dune star alongside her fiancé and co-star Tom Holland from the Spider-Man: Brand New Day set went viral on social media, sending fans into a frenzy over a possible hair transformation, especially since she completely concealed her locks.
The Challengers actress wore a black hoodie that drew immediate attention, with many fans theorising she might be hiding a major hair change underneath.
Zendaya, Holland, and their co-star Jacob Batalon posed alongside two fans on set, with the Euphoria star keeping her hair fully hidden under the hoodie.
Some fans are convinced she’s hiding a dramatic hair transformation, with many speculating she may have gone red, in line with the classic look of Mary Jane Watson from the Spider-Man comics.
The 29-year-old American actress and singer plays Peter Parker’s love interest Michelle Jones-Watson, who goes by MJ, in the film series.
The Greatest Showman actress has previously sported red hair, most notably during the Spider-Man: Far From Home press tour in 2019.
Zendaya, who confirmed her engagement to Holland earlier this year, has starred in three Spider-Man films so far: Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019), and No Way Home (2021).
The engaged couple is set to return in the upcoming fourth installment, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, slated for release on July 31, 2026.
