Mark Ruffalo shares interesting fact about role prep for ‘Task’ show

Mark Ruffalo has recently made surprising revelation about his role preparation for the new crime drama, Task.

The Marvel star opened up about learning a few strategies while spending time with real-life FBI employee to portray fictional FBI agent, Tom Brandis.

“I learned that the best FBI agents have a lot of empathy,” said the 57-year-old while speaking to PEOPLE at the show’s New York City premiere at the Perelman Performing Arts Centre on September 4.

Last month, the Poor Things actor confirmed to the outlet that he spent time with one person in particular before the start of the HBO miniseries.

“I spent a lot of time with FBI agent Scott Duffey. That's about the most I did,” stated Mark at the All the President's Men reading to benefit the Centre at West Park in N.Y.C.

The Mickey 17 actor also gave a peek into the food scene in Philadelphia, where the show was filmed.

Mark disclosed that he ate a lot of “Philly cheesesteak sandwiches”, which is why he “put a bunch of weight on”.

In another interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Just Like Heaven actor talked about gaining 30-40 pounds for the role.

“When I went in for my camera test, the producers saw me and their jaws hit the ground,” he remarked.

The Avengers actor recalled, “They were like, ‘We don’t want to see Mark like this!’”

However, Mark noted that it was “these impediments that make Tom such a dynamic FBI agent because he makes up for it in other ways”.

Meanwhile, the seven-episode series is available to stream on HBO Max.