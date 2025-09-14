Charlie Sheen opens about attempts of making terrible films with Sean Penn

'aka Charlie Sheen' releases on Netflix

Charlie Sheen has revealed how the Penn brothers had a great influence in his life while growing up.

The 60-year-old, who just lunched his memoir titled "The Book of Sheen", shared during his promotion that him together with Sean Penn and his sibling Chris tried making homemade films, which was an awful attempt.

While chatting with David Duchovny at the 92nd Street Y in New York, the Two and a Half Men star revealed, “We just found it as a way to just kind of emulate, mimic, copy what our parents were doing.”

“The two houses that it kind of bounced between – Casa Penn and our place – is really where that all happened.”

Charlie further disclosed how his parents Martin and Janet Sheen and Sean’s parents contributed to their substantial productions.

“We never really had the resources to do substantial productions. We were reliant on whatever dad would kick in or what the Penn parents, (actress) Eileen and (director) Leo, what they would kick in… basically our prop department was blank guns, blanks and blood.”

This confession comes after he released his documentary film aka Charlie Sheen, backed by Netflix.

The film features Penn sharing insights about Sheen’s dark phase involving the addiction of drugs and alcohol.