'Scary Movie 6' actor makes harsh admission about upcoming sequel

Marlon Wayans teases new installment of 'Scary Movie'

Marlon Wayans has shared a shocking detail about Scary Movie 6.

The 53-year-old, who co-wrote and starred in the first two films of the horror comedy, revealed that the upcoming entry may offend viewers, but the makers mean no harm with the jokes.

Marlon said that their aim is to make people laugh. They don’t care about if you’re sensitive; “Even sensitive people need to laugh at themselves.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the comedian added, “Just know that we’re not just laughing at you, you get the chance to laugh at others.”

He confessed, “When we did White Chicks, we made fun of everybody. That’s just what we do.”

Wayans opened that we make fun of everyone not to cause harm but to bring humour.

He added, "We make fun of the world, make light of the world. It’s not to harm, it’s to bring humour.”

The White Chicks star further explained, “You may offend people here and there, but, hey, not every joke’s gonna land 100 percent, but if you tell a joke and 100 people laugh and one person walks out, that’s still a good joke.”

Slated to release on June 12, 2026, the sixth sequel of the horror comedy franchise is set to feature Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Dave Sheridan, Shawn Wayans and others.