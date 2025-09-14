'The Witcher' season 4 teaser sparks debate among Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth fans

Fans say 'The Witcher' without Henry Cavill is like 'Pirates of the Caribbean' without Johnny Depp

The Witcher season 4’s first glimpse has been officially dropped by Netflix, creating a chaos on the internet.

An official teaser trailer has been shared by Netflix, showcasing Liam Hemsworth making his debut as Geralt of Rivia, previously played by Henry Cavill.

The 42-year-old British actor had been playing the white wolf since 2022, but he announced his departure from the show after three seasons.

With the new replacement, the first sneak peek of season four has sparked a debate among the Cavill and Hemsworth fans.

Some fans say, “Viewership for this is gonna drop massively without Henry Cavill as Geralt.”

“This tv show without Henry Cavill is like Pirates of Caribbean without Johny Depp”, wrote another Henry fan.

Another fan commented, “Guys guys.... This isnt Liam Hemsworth's fault.... direct your anger at Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the showrunner who forced Cavil out with her shitty decisions.”

Amid all the negative feedback, there are some people who came forward in support of Liam, “Im giving liam a chance as geralt. I just hope the writing is good!”

“Liam is doing a fabulous job I really love it can't wait to watch it”, wrote another social media user.

The Witcher season 4 is slated to stream on Netflix on October 30.