Channing Tatum makes new confession after red carpet debut with daughter

Channing Tatum made a heartfelt confession after making his red carpet debut with his daughter Everly.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, September 13, the Blink Twice star shared sweet pictures from his dream come true moment with this 12-year-old.

"Walking the #DemonSlayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle carpet with Evie by my side was honestly a dream come true," the proud dad wrote in the caption.

Tatum, who is previously linked to Zoe Kravitz, and his pre-teen daughter walked the red carpet together at the premiere of anime movie Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle in Los Angeles on September 9, alongside his girlfriend Inka Williams.

"She’s been my anime inspiration from the start, and sharing this moment with her made my first time voicing Keizo extra special," the Magic Mike actor continued.

He added before concluding, "Having a project we both love in theaters now just feels unreal-heart is full and fanboy levels are off the charts!"

At the premiere of Demon Slayer, the American actor and film producer told People that he scored some "cool dad points" for voicing Keizo.

Notably, the Roofman actor has been candid about his love for his daughter, but Everly has remained out of the public eye for much of her childhood, other than some appearances with her parents.

For the unversed Tatum, 45, shares Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.