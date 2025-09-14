‘The Witcher’ Season 4 teaser unveils Liam Hemsworth first look as Geralt

Netflix finally dropped the teaser of The Witcher season 4, treating fans to the Liam Hemsworth's firsr look as Geralt of Rivia, taking over the iconic role from Henry Cavill.

Cavill played the White Wolf for over three seasons but announced his departure from the role in 2022.

In the teaser trailer, Hemsworth's Geralt is heard saying, "With these words, your mortal shell shall meet my fate in fiery hell!" as a wraith is unleashed.

The wraith quickly overtakes him and drags him through the forest, but Geralt rises to his feet and slices through it with his sword. He then rips the wraith's heart out, and it turns to dust.

The new season's official description reads: "After the Continent-altering events of Season Three, Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies.

"As their paths diverge and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, previously upon learning that he will be taking the mantle of the White Wolf, Hemsworth said that he was "over the moon."

"Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure," he said at that time.

The upcoming season will consist of eight episodes, the same as the prior seasons.

The series is from showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and the new season’s directors are Sergio Mimica-Gezzan, Tricia Brock, Alex Garcia Lopez and Jeremy Webb.

The Witcher season four is slated to be released on October 30.