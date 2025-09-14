Vicky Pattison breaks down fears of panic attacks before Strictly debut

Vicky Pattison opened up about her fears ahead of her debut on Strictly Come Dancing, admitting that her health condition could make the experience overwhelming.

The presenter revealed that she suffered from Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD), which often brought on anxiety, panic attacks, exhaustion and even suicidal thoughts.

She explained that the condition usually affected her in the ten days before her period, making it difficult to function as expected.

“My condition can cause panic attacks, anxiety, insomnia and exhaustion. In some moments there can be suicidal thoughts,” she said.

“There are moments I can be OK and be the bright, shiny version of myself that everyone expects. And then there are moments where I’m debilitated by it.”

With the first live show only days away, Vicky admitted she was feeling the pressure. “I’m in a moment now where everything feels heightened and stressful,” she confessed.

“It’s been a long time since I did I’m A Celebrity and MasterChef. Strictly ups the ante on the anxiety front. I am scared. I don’t want to let anyone down, my dance partner or the viewers," the star continued.

The former reality star shared that she was trying to explore ways to handle her symptoms without relying on heavy medication.

“I’m looking into homeopathic alternatives. Quite often with PMDD what you get offered is antidepressants and I don’t want to take them. I like feeling my things, the highs and lows,” she said.

Despite the struggles, Vicky expressed hope that she would be able to cope and shine on the Strictly stage.