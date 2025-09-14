Miranda Cosgrove faces backlash as The Wrong Paris hit with blow

Miranda Cosgrove made her big comeback on Netflix this week with the romantic comedy The Wrong Paris, but the film left many fans scratching their heads.

What was meant to be a light and playful romcom quickly turned into one of the streamer’s most talked-about disappointments.

In the movie, Cosgrove played Dawn, a small-town girl dreaming of studying art in Paris.

Pressured by her sister to join a reality dating show with a cash prize, she agreed only to discover the twist, the “Paris” was not in France but in Texas.

Her plan to win money soon became complicated when she started falling for the show’s bachelor, played by Pierson Fodé.

The quirky setup promise, but viewers and critics felt the delivery was off. However, reviews called out clumsy editing, awkward camera work and a love story that lacked spark.

Some even joked that the only real tension was over whose hair looked worse under the studio lights.

Cosgrove’s knack for comedy was praised, especially in silly slapstick moments, yet her performance was seen as weaker in the film’s more emotional scenes.

Moreover, critics also questioned the storyline, saying Dawn’s shift from chasing education to settling with a wealthy rancher felt outdated.

On social media, fans were divided, as some admitted they only stayed until the end because of Cosgrove’s charm, while others slammed the film as another forgettable Netflix release.

Memes began poking fun at the fake Paris setting quickly went viral, adding to the buzz.

For Miranda's much-anticipated return to leading roles, The Wrong Paris is said to be the wrong move.